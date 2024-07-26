City businesswoman BERYL WANGA ITINDI was also conned by DAN NYATIKI, the Luo man preying on single career women desperately looking for love - She exposes him





Friday, July 26, 2024 - City businesswoman Beryl Wanga Itindi also fell victim to the cunning Luo man identified as Dan Nyatiki, who is preying on financially stable women desperately looking for love.

Dan conned Beryl over Ksh 1 Million and the case is with the authorities.

They were madly in love and would even go for vacations together, not knowing that he was planning to con her.

She later found out dirty secrets about him after they parted ways.

The well-known business lady made a post on Facebook warning ladies about Dan after it emerged that he has conned multiple ladies.













Below are photos of Dan, the trending scammer targeting well-to-do ladies.

















