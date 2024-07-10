Humbled KIMANI KURIA resurfaces at State House after angry Gen Zs burnt his home because of RUTO – He has been hiding since

Thursday, July 11, 2024 - Molo Member of Parliament Kimani Kuria has resurfaced weeks after his home in Nakuru County was vandalized and property worth millions destroyed.
Kuria posted photos on his
official social media account showing him with President William Ruto at State
House, Nairobi.
Kuria, who is also the National
Assembly Finance and Planning Committee Chairman, disclosed that the Head of
State hosted a section of Nakuru County leaders at State House to discuss key
priority development programmes.
"As Nakuru County leaders, we were hosted by His Excellency President Dr. William Ruto to discuss key priority development programmes.
"Among them include the construction of Rironi-Mau Summit Road, digital jobs, ICT hubs, and housing to align them with the new budget realities.
"These projects aim to ensure a bright future for all
in Nakuru County," the MP remarked.
Among the leaders pictured with
Kuria were Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, her deputy David Kones, Nakuru Women
Representative Liza Chelule, Nakuru West MP Samuel Arama, and Nakuru East MP
David Gikaria.
Kuria's home was raided on June
25 during the anti-finance bill protests that had spread across many parts of
the country.
The angry Gen Zs pelted the MP’s house with stones and later set it on fire.
Some cars outside his compound
were torched.
