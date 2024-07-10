Here is an audio of FARAH MAALIM bragging about how he stole millions of dollars when he was Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly - Gen Z should deal with this thug


Wednesday, July 10, 2024 - An audio has emerged of Daadab Member of Parliament, Farah Maalim bragging about how he stole millions of dollars from Parliament when he was Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.

Maalim, speaking on Twitter Space in the Somali dialect, said that when he was the deputy speaker and chairman of the Parliament Liaison Committee, he was in charge of millions of dollars and pocketed millions during that time.

He said the Kenyan Parliament is allocated billions of shillings and he made a killing when he was the deputy speaker.

The audio has emerged at a time when Farah Maalim is on the spot for calling for the killing of 5000 Gen Z protestors who stormed Parliament and chased away MPs who were supporting the controversial Finance Bill 2024 which has since been withdrawn by President Ruto.

Here is the shocking audio by Farah Maalim.

