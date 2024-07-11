"I need a husband, I will sponsor the marriage because very soon I will enter menopause" - 39 year old LADY cries out (VIDEO)







Thursday, July 11, 2024 - A 39-year-old woman has taken her search for a husband to new heights because she is approaching ‘menopause’ and all her friends are married.

In a video shared on X, the lady lamented that she has been single for a long time and does not wish to remain in that situation any longer.

She even offered to sponsor the wedding herself, urging interested men to approach her.

“I need a husband, I’m tired of singleness. I am 39-years-old. Very soon I will enter menopause. Please I need a husband in my life. No matter what you are doing, I am going to marry you,” she said in part.

