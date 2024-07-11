"I need a husband, I will sponsor the marriage because very soon I will enter menopause" - 39 year old LADY cries out (VIDEO)

Thursday, July 11, 2024 - A 39-year-old woman has taken her search for a husband to new heights because she is approaching ‘menopause’ and all her friends are married.
In a video shared on X, the lady lamented that she has been
single for a long time and does not wish to remain in that situation any
longer.
She even offered to sponsor the wedding herself, urging
interested men to approach her.
“I need a husband, I’m tired
of singleness. I am 39-years-old. Very soon I will enter menopause. Please I
need a husband in my life. No matter what you are doing, I am going to marry
you,” she said in part.
Watch the video below
"I need a husband, I will sponsor the marriage because very soon I will enter menopause" - 39 year old LADY cries out pic.twitter.com/DzjkXFqpxU— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 11, 2024
