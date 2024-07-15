15-yr-old slits parents' and brother's throats while they slept at midnight for opposing his marriage to a girl he loved

Thursday, July 11, 2024 - Police in Uttar Pradesh, India have detained a
15-year-old in Ghazipur who confessed to killing his parents and brother for
allegedly opposing his marriage with a girl he loved for two years.
The gruesome incident occurred in Kusumhikala village under
Nandganj Police Station on the intervening night of July 7 and 8 according to
Times of India.
Police reportedly said they recovered a sharp-edged weapon,
which was allegedly used by the minor to slit throats.
The minor told police that he decided to kill his family
members on July 7 but couldn't muster the courage. He had even bought a
'khurpa' (a sharp-edged agricultural instrument for cutting grass) and for
days, ensured it was being sharpened.
He then took alc0hol and allegedly slit his parents and
brother's throats while they were asleep at around 1 am and later raised an
alarm to inform local neighbours about his parents' death.
Police while investigating the death, questioned the
neighbours after which they decided to take the minor into custody for
interrogation.
It was during questioning, that the minor confessed to his
crime. He appeared in a juvenile court on Wednesday, July 10.
The case continues
