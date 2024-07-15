15-yr-old slits parents' and brother's throats while they slept at midnight for opposing his marriage to a girl he loved







Thursday, July 11, 2024 - Police in Uttar Pradesh, India have detained a 15-year-old in Ghazipur who confessed to killing his parents and brother for allegedly opposing his marriage with a girl he loved for two years.

The gruesome incident occurred in Kusumhikala village under Nandganj Police Station on the intervening night of July 7 and 8 according to Times of India.

Police reportedly said they recovered a sharp-edged weapon, which was allegedly used by the minor to slit throats.

The minor told police that he decided to kill his family members on July 7 but couldn't muster the courage. He had even bought a 'khurpa' (a sharp-edged agricultural instrument for cutting grass) and for days, ensured it was being sharpened.

He then took alc0hol and allegedly slit his parents and brother's throats while they were asleep at around 1 am and later raised an alarm to inform local neighbours about his parents' death.

Police while investigating the death, questioned the neighbours after which they decided to take the minor into custody for interrogation.

It was during questioning, that the minor confessed to his crime. He appeared in a juvenile court on Wednesday, July 10.

