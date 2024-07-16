I don’t need you or your party to win back my seat – Embattled MP FARAH MAALIM now tells KALONZO after expelling him from Wiper





Wednesday, July 17, 2024 – Beleaguered Dadaab MP Farah Maalim has blasted Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka for expelling him from the party.

This is after he allegedly instigated violence against Gen Zs, saying he could have slaughtered 5,000 youth every week if he were the President to stop the ongoing protests against the government of President William Ruto.

In a statement, Maalim hit back at the Wiper party’s threats to de-whip him, claiming despite the threats, he remains the preferable leader among his constituents.

“When it comes to votes, I will go back to my constituency. Everybody knows my popularity on the ground," the Dadaab MP stated.

"You don’t have somebody who has been here for 30 years who gets elected again. But I am there and I will come back until I decide to retire.”

Maalim's sentiments come hours after he skipped a summon by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) over his inflammatory remarks on young protesters.

The MP had been summoned by the Commission to appear on Monday, July 14 after he skipped a similar summon last week on Thursday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST