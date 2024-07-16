Enough is enough! Catholic Bishops criticize RUTO as they unknowingly incite the Gen Zs to continue fighting for a better Kenya

Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - Catholic Bishops have challenged President William Ruto to rein in corruption in government.
Addressing the media, the
bishops, led by Nyeri Archbishop Anthony Muheria, noted that they were appalled by
instances of shameless amassing of wealth by some government officials at the
expense of Kenyan taxpayers.
The bishops further noted that
some actions by state officers had brought their offices into disrepute.
"We are appalled by the
shameless amassing of wealth by siphoning taxpayer hard-earned money. Some of
the public servants have brought dishonour to their offices and to Kenyans in
general.
"Humility has been totally
lacking in leadership, treating citizens to impunity and arrogance,"
Muheria stated.
At the same time, Muheria
appealed to the Head of State to engage in discussion with the youth and foster
unity in the country.
"We therefore request that
you open yourselves for inclusive conversations so that you are also enriched
by perspectives that may not be obvious to you," he stated.
"In doing this, you become attentive to the laws of God and their true respect for others.
"Allow us also
to correct you on some of the vulgar or improper slogans that have been used in
these moments."
