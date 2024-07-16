Enough is enough! Catholic Bishops criticize RUTO as they unknowingly incite the Gen Zs to continue fighting for a better Kenya





Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - Catholic Bishops have challenged President William Ruto to rein in corruption in government.

Addressing the media, the bishops, led by Nyeri Archbishop Anthony Muheria, noted that they were appalled by instances of shameless amassing of wealth by some government officials at the expense of Kenyan taxpayers.

The bishops further noted that some actions by state officers had brought their offices into disrepute.

"We are appalled by the shameless amassing of wealth by siphoning taxpayer hard-earned money. Some of the public servants have brought dishonour to their offices and to Kenyans in general.

"Humility has been totally lacking in leadership, treating citizens to impunity and arrogance," Muheria stated.

At the same time, Muheria appealed to the Head of State to engage in discussion with the youth and foster unity in the country.

"We therefore request that you open yourselves for inclusive conversations so that you are also enriched by perspectives that may not be obvious to you," he stated.

"In doing this, you become attentive to the laws of God and their true respect for others.

"Allow us also to correct you on some of the vulgar or improper slogans that have been used in these moments."

The Kenyan DAILY POST