WETANGULA adds petrol to the fire as he bans journalists from Parliament as pressure increases – Look!





Wednesday, July 17, 2024 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula may have crossed the red line here.

This is after he banned journalists from Parliament for covering Occupy Parliament protests by the Gen Zs.

In a statement, Wetangula, through the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC), banned Citizen TV journalists Stephen Letoo and Seth Olale from Parliament.

Taking to his X account, Letoo claimed that they were banned for covering the Occupy Parliament protests in June.

The Citizen TV reporter noted that they were accused of being a source of insecurity for MPs.

“So now National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula and PSC Chair want to kick out journalists covering Parliament from the Precincts (Media Centre) on grounds we are a source of 'insecurity to MPs' following Occupy Parliament coverage,” said Letoo.

“Other than the relocation of Parliamentary journalists to outside Parliament, there is a resolution to ban some journalists myself included who covered occupy Parliament from stepping in the new area. Seth Olale who exposed the MPs escape tunnel also banned,” he added.

Olale also confirmed that he has been banned from Parliament buildings alongside Letoo terming the move by PSC as ill-advised and against the freedom of the media.

“Reliable sources within Parliament confirm that indeed I have been banned from Parliament alongside my colleague Steven Letoo because of our role in highlighting #OccupyParliament.

"This reported move by PSC is ill-advised and against media freedom,” said the Citizen TV news reporter.

On June 25, anti-finance bill protestors stormed the Parliament buildings in Nairobi and set a section of it on fire.

The Kenyan DAILY POST