Here’s the video that the State is using to intimidate city businesman, KHALIF KAIRO, forcing him to distance himself from Gen Z protests and go silent - Ogopa Serikali.





Wednesday, July 3, 2024 - When the anti-finance bill protests started, city businessman and car dealer, Khalif Kairo, was very vocal.

He used his social media presence to mobilize youths to turn up for the protests and even attended media interviews to discuss the protests.

Kairo went silent after the chaotic protests that saw youths invade Parliament.

Kairo was among the protesters who stormed into Parliament after overpowering police officers.

It is now emerging that the state is using a video of him inciting the youths to pull down the Kenyan flag in Parliament to intimidate him.

He was reportedly told to go silent, failure to which he would be arrested and prosecuted.









Watch the video.

This video is why @KhalifKairo changed. He was told he was to be arrested and prosecuted. They are now using it to blackmail him. pic.twitter.com/hVJW5VlM7l — Rein (@Asamoh_) July 3, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.