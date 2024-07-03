Activist HANIFA ADAN shares receipts after CS NAKHUMICHA accused her of ‘stealing’ money Kenyans have raised on M-CHANGA for protest victims.

Wednesday, July 3, 2024 - Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakumicha said the government has been taking care of the bills accrued by all Kenyans who had been injured during protests and treated at referral hospitals.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Nakumicha wondered why someone is purporting to pay hospital bills for the injured yet the government has waived fees for 235 patients out of 295 patients that had been treated at Kenyatta National Hospital and other referral hospitals.

The CS said 58 others remain admitted in various hospitals, while one is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

She added that three others await surgery.

"My attention has been drawn to efforts by some individuals to raise funds from the public to pay hospital bills for persons injured during the demonstrations.

"Out of the total 294 casualties attended to in our Referral Hospitals, 235 have been treated for various degrees of injuries and discharged and non has been asked for payment. 58 are still admitted with 1 in ICU, and 3 waiting for theatre. We wish them a quick recovery," Nakhumicha said.

Nakumicha spoke even as Kenyans continued to send millions of shillings to activist Hanifa's account who claimed that she was paying hospital bills for the injured.

Responding to the CS, who is among people with questionable academic qualifications in Ruto’s government, Hanifa stated that Kenyatta National Hospital only waived the bills after a local TV station aired the plight of one of the injured protesters.

She asked Nakhumicha to stop politicizing the issue.

"There are so many people in KNH complaining up to now that they haven’t received surgery yet and are in pain. We transferred 5 people from KNH to Nairobi West and they’re doing well," the activist claimed.

In another post on X, Hanifa said they have been paying hospital bills for those injured in other parts of the country and they await invoices from some who are receiving treatment.

"We’ve been paying for Moi referral hospital, We’re paying for Embu level 5 and other public hospitals as well. Even people in Mbagathi, we visited them and we are waiting for the invoices. I’m repeating, do not play politics with people’s lives," she said.

By Monday this week, Hanifa had raised over Sh 20 million on her M-changa account.

