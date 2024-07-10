RUTO wants to form a government of national unity with RAILA ODINGA and 'sack' GACHAGUA over the DP’s links to the Gen Z protests





Wednesday, July 10,024 - President William Ruto has decided to form a government of national unity and incorporate opposition leader, Raila Odinga and his troops into his government.

This is after he consulted with opposition leaders at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) where they agreed to form a team of 15 individuals who will create a roadmap for forming a coalition government that will include everybody.

Ruto believes that by forming a government of national unity, he will have a chance to sack and expel his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, whom he suspects of sponsoring and financing the Gen Z protests along with former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

A source speaking on condition of anonymity stated that Raila Odinga has already presented a list of his confidantes he wants to be named as Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries.

Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua and Democratic Alliance Party leader Eugene Wamalwa are said to be the only opposition leaders who have rejected a coalition government, saying it will not address issues raised by Gen Z.

The Kenyan DAILY POST