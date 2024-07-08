Haiti Gang Leader BARBECUE is scared of Kenya Police and wants to surrender immediately – Look!

Monday, July 8, 2024 - Dreaded Haitian Gang Leader Jimmy Chérizier, alias Barbecue, is now scared of the Kenyan police despite vowing to kill them all after President William Ruto deployed them.
This is after he announced his
surrender, saying he doesn’t want to fight Ruto’s troops anymore.
According to reports, Barbecue
told Haitian interim Prime Minister Garry Conille that he would lay down his
arms to initiate a national dialogue to restore peace.
The gang leader, wearing a maroon jacket and glasses, made
the announcement, looking different from his usual appearance.
His tone and gestures were quite
different as he repeated the call for dialogue with the Haitian government.
“We have decided to publicly
announce that our strategy of laying down arms to facilitate national dialogue
and promote peace is already written in black and white on our agenda,” said
Barbecue.
“We are ready to elect a
credible and coherent Haitian citizen in the diaspora to facilitate the
dialogue to end this mafia war and facilitate the road to peace in the country,”
he added.
He alleged that too many
divisions, disagreements, and conflicts among local actors and the economic
mafia drove the country to the current situation.
He called on Interim Prime
Minister Garry Conille, to take advantage of the national dialogue to end the
war and bring peace to the whole country.
According to him, only through
national dialogue will the Haitian state be able to regain control of the
country’s territories, as required by the current constitution.
“We want peace because we want
to destroy war. We want dialogue because we want peace. All those who do not
want dialogue have participated in the war,” the gang leader suggested.
He urged Conille's
administration to focus on the real solution: a national dialogue in which
every Haitian, without discrimination, has the right to speak.
“This is what the mafias do not
want. They don’t want dialogue because they want to continue the war,” Barbecue
stated.
