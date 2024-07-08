See how GACHAGUA’s wife, Pastor DORCAS, reacted after RUTO abolished her office and that of the First Lady as she begs the church to help her?





Monday, July 8, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s wife, Pastor Dorcas, has finally reacted to President William Ruto’s move to abolish her office and that of the First Lady.

Addressing a congregation during a church service at Kiamariga PEFA Church in Mathira, Nyeri County, Dorcas poured cold water on Ruto’s move, saying she was not bothered.

She maintained that she would not stop her boy child rehabilitation programme despite Ruto doing away with her budget.

According to Dorcas, she initiated the project before assuming the Office of the Second Lady.

However, she appealed to churches to chip in and help youth who are being affected by drug addiction, especially in Mt Kenya.

She noted that churches could offer them tasks such as cleaning the churches in exchange for raising money for their wellbeing.

"Just like the country has said they do not want the second lady to have a budget and it is alright but the boy child's work will not stop. That is a vision and a passion I have for the boychild. I cannot stop because I started even before I was in the office," Pastor Dorcas told the congregation.

"I believe you and I can be able to make it. I am asking the church today, 'Open the doors to the children. Let them come to churches. Feed them, clothe them, mentor and discipline them to make sure they are alright."

She further narrowed down to PEFA churches which she explained had 6,000 branches and could be instrumental in fighting the drug menace.

"As a church, I believe God has blessed us and we can be able to change the lives of our young people. They can run here. We have PEFA which has 6,000 churches.

"If every branch was to take 10, how many young men would we remove from the streets?" she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST