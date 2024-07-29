Listen to the shocking voice note that actress GLORIA MORAA’s daughter, MARIE, sent her friend before she took her own life - This lady was going through a lot.





Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - Actress Gloria Moraa’s daughter Mary Achieng alias Marie had approached trusted friends and confided in them what she was going through before she took her own life on Sunday.

A leaked voice note of Marie telling a friend how her mother subjected her to physical abuse has emerged.

She reportedly beat her up and cut her dreadlocks out of frustration and anger.

Marie confesses in the voice note that she hates her mother for making her life miserable, adding that last year she went through hell in the hands of her abusive mother.





Marie reportedly took her own life by inhaling carbon monoxide from a jiko at their home in Donholm estate, Nairobi.

Listen to the voice note.

