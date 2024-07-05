Girl, 12, mauled to death by crocodile after she went for swim in river







Friday, July 05, 2024 - A schoolgirl, 12, has been killed by a crocodile when she went for a swim in a river in Australia.

The tragic schoolgirl was dragged to her death in Palumpa, northern Australia after she vanished when she went for a swim.

The alarm was raised when she went missing after she was last seen swimming in Mango Creek.

Police tragically confirmed her remains had been found today, Thursday, July 4, despite a frantic 36-hour search.

Authorities described the scene as "particularly gruesome."

Northern Territory Police Senior Sergeant Erica Gibson said: "This morning, as a result of searching intensively overnight, the remains of the missing child were located in the riverway.

"It was particularly gruesome and a sad, devastating outcome. It was extremely difficult for the first responders involved in the search.

"As awful as the outcome is, it's been an incredible effort from the people involved. I certainly would commend the actions of everyone involved.

"They were diligent and worked relentlessly. However, for the family, it's the most devastating outcome possible for them.

"They are in a state of extreme shock and disbelief."

Northern Territory police minister Brent Potter said officers had been authorised to "remove" the killer crocodile as he warned locals to be vigilant.

He said: "We live in a place where crocodiles occupy our water places... it's just a reminder to stay out of the water as best we can."

Sgt Gibson said a black crocodile was seen in the sea close to where the schoolgirl had been swimming as police used boats, helicopters and officers on foot to no avail.