Actress HALLE BAILEY and boyfriend DDG share PHOTOs of their son HALO’s face for the first time







American singer-songwriter and actress, Halle Bailey and her boyfriend, rapper DDG, have shared the first photos of their son Halo.

The Little Mermaid star, 24, and DDG, 26, posted several images from their family vacation in Italy, sharing their 6-month-old son Halo’s face publicly for the first time.

"Halo’s first time in Italy [white heart and ocean waves emoji]," she captioned the series of photos featuring the family of three.

The couple welcomed Halo in December 2023, but Bailey announced his birth in an Instagram post on Jan. 6, 2024.