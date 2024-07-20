German state cuts benefits for 'lazy' migrants after they refused request to help clear flood debris following heavy flooding







Saturday, July 20, 2024 - The state of Saxony-Anhalt in Germany has cut the benefits of asylum seekers who refused to pick up debris following heavy flooding in the east of the country.

According to Mail Online, local authorities wrote to 64 migrants demanding they help clear rubbish and erect dykes for a wage of just 80 cents (68p) per hour after devastating floods in the area at the end of last year which saw hundreds of residents in parts of Germany forced to evacuate.

It was gathered that 39 people agreed to help, while the rest, who are said to be from Syria, Afghanistan, Niger, Mali and Albania, failed to turn up.

The district council has now declared that the 15 asylum seekers who had no excuse to take part in the clean-up will have their asylum benefits cut in half to €232 (£195) a month for three months.

These benefits are meant to cover basic necessities, such as food, accommodation, personal hygiene, and clothing.

District councilor Andre Schroeder, who is a member of the Christian Democrat party, defended the decision saying: 'Anyone who seeks protection from us from other countries can be obliged to do work that serves the common good'.

According to the Asylum Seekers' Benefits Act in Germany, if community service is refused without reason, the right to benefits is limited.