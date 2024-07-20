Suspect who 'stabbed British Rolls-Royce designer to death in Germany' is arrested in France after international manhunt







Saturday, July 20, 2024 - The chief suspect in the fatal stabbing of a British Rolls-Royce designer in Germany last week has been arrested in France following an international manhunt.

Ian Cameron , 74, was found dead at his £3 million mansion in Lake Ammersee in Upper Bavaria on Friday evening, July 12.

The Serbian suspect was seen hours before Cameron's death at a supermarket less than a mile from the murder scene wearing a grey T-shirt and blue trousers. He later fled to France from Germany before his arrest.

CCTV footage from the crime scene later showed an unidentifiable man wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, light-coloured trousers, gloves, and a dark red backpack.

Investigators searching the surrounding area after Cameron was found dead discovered the backpack containing both sets of clothes, suggesting the assailant had changed his outfit a second time after the crime to avoid arrest.

Police now believe the killer rang the doorbell to Mr Cameron's home in Herrsching and attacked him when he opened the door, forcing his wife Veronika Kloos, also a former designer at BMW to flee to safety.

Suspicions were raised that the designer was deliberately targeted when it emerged the cables to CCTV cameras over the garages where his high-value vehicles were kept had been cut.

Some 30 officers were deployed to hunt for the attacker after Cameron's neighbours provided a description of the perpetrator that appeared in the security camera footage.

The suspect was said to have been shopping in the Edeka supermarket on Seestraße just 0.8 miles from the designer's house shortly before the attack on the Rolls Royce designer unfolded.

CCTV footage also showed the attacker carrying a red rucksack and green-yellow gloves.





After police sent drones and even a police helicopter to search for the mu&derer, they found the rucksack, which is now being analysed for usable DNA traces.

The investigation team earlier this week extended the manhunt to the whole of Germany before he was located in France.

Police understand that the killer rang the doorbell of the house in Herrsching am Ammersee and launched his attack on Cameron as he opened the door.

Cameron's wife Kloos fled over a wall to evade the attacker, finding refuge with neighbours who called the emergency services.

An officer told The Sun it is 'extremely rare' that a burglar who prepares enough to disable CCTV then 'stabs and kills' a person.

Police labelled it a 'violent crime' and said the attacker fled on foot from the house.

Ian Cameron was a well-known figure in the automotive industry, having left a lasting legacy at Rolls-Royce with his groundbreaking designs.

Before retiring from the company in 2013, he was credited for his work on luxury cars, including the 3 Series, Z8, Phantom, and Ghost.