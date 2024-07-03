Face of a killer: A freelance photographer narrates his encounter with a rogue plain-clothed cop who almost shot him while covering anti-government protests in Nairobi (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, July 3, 2024 - A freelance photographer escaped death by a whisker on Tuesday while covering anti-government protests in Nairobi Central Business District, after a plain-clothed police officer threatened to shoot him.

He was documenting the cop firing live bullets at protesters when the rogue cop aimed a pistol at him and threatened to shoot him.

“My life flashed before my eyes,” the photographer recounted.

The killer cop was among the rogue police officers deployed to Nairobi CBD to fire live bullets at the protesters.

See his photos.













