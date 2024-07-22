ANGELINA JOLIE and BRAD PITT's daughter SHILOH, 18, chose to drop her dad's last name following 'painful events'







Monday, July 22, 2024 – Former celebrity couple, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter, Shiloh, has made a new statement about her decision to drop her father's last name.

Back in May, Shiloh, 18, filed for the name change on her birthday this year, May 27. It was publicly announced with a legal notice in the Los Angeles Times.

In a new statement on behalf of the teen, Shiloh's lawyer, Peter Levine, shared that she 'made an independent and significant decision following painful events,' adding that she was 'merely following legal process' when publishing the information.

'Shiloh Jolie did not take out an "ad" announcing any name change, and any press reporting that is inaccurate,' Levine clarified, per People.

'As Shiloh's attorney, I am required to publish a legal notice because the law in California requires that of anyone who wants to change their name. That legal notice was published in the Los Angeles Times, as is required.'

In addition to Shiloh, the exes share sons Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, daughter Zahara, 19, and fraternal twins Vivienne and Knox, 16.

Zahara and Vivienne have also dropped Pitt from their monikers, though it's unclear if Vivienne has made the change legally.

Pitt has 'virtually no contact' with his older children according to a recent report.

One month after Shiloh filed to drop his last name, a source revealed to People that Pitt's relationship with his older kids remains strained.

'He has virtually no contact with the adult kids. His engagement with the younger kids is more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule,' the insider shared.

Angelina filed for divorce from the actor in 2019 after five years of marriage.

The two filmmakers have been locked in a bitter battle over their French vineyard and home after the Tomb Raider star sold her $64 million stake to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler in 2021.