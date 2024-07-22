ANGELINA JOLIE and BRAD PITT's daughter SHILOH, 18, chose to drop her dad's last name following 'painful events'

Monday, July 22, 2024 – Former celebrity couple, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter, Shiloh, has made a new statement about her decision to drop her father's last name.
Back in May, Shiloh, 18, filed for the name change on her
birthday this year, May 27. It was publicly announced with a legal notice in
the Los Angeles Times.
In a new statement on behalf of the teen, Shiloh's lawyer,
Peter Levine, shared that she 'made an independent and significant decision
following painful events,' adding that she was 'merely following legal process'
when publishing the information.
'Shiloh Jolie did not take out an "ad" announcing
any name change, and any press reporting that is inaccurate,' Levine
clarified, per People.
'As Shiloh's attorney, I am required to publish a legal
notice because the law in California requires that of anyone who
wants to change their name. That legal notice was published in the Los
Angeles Times, as is required.'
In addition to Shiloh, the exes share sons Maddox, 22,
Pax, 20, daughter Zahara, 19, and fraternal twins Vivienne and Knox, 16.
Zahara and Vivienne have also dropped Pitt from their
monikers, though it's unclear if Vivienne has made the change legally.
Pitt has 'virtually no contact' with his older children
according to a recent report.
One month after Shiloh filed to drop his last name, a source
revealed to People that Pitt's relationship with his older kids
remains strained.
'He has virtually no contact with the adult kids. His
engagement with the younger kids is more limited in recent months because of
his filming schedule,' the insider shared.
Angelina filed for divorce from the actor in 2019 after five
years of marriage.
The two filmmakers have been locked in a bitter battle over
their French vineyard and home after the Tomb Raider star sold her $64 million
stake to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler in 2021.
0 Comments