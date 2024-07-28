Equatorial Guinea Vice President and RUTO’s friend, TEODORO NGUEMA, doesn’t trust his own countrymen - He has hired a European mercenary to guard him (PHOTO).





Sunday, July 28, 2024 - Flashy Equatorial Guinea Vice President, Teodoro Nguema, is guarded by a European mercenary.

The heavily built bodyguard was pictured holding an umbrella for him during a function.

Social media user Odhiambo Levin Opiyo shared the photo and wrote;

“Such as a shame that Vice-président Teodoro Nguema can't even trust his own people that he had to hire a European mercenary as a bodyguard in a country that has been ruled by his father for decades,”









