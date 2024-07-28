MPs threaten to reject RUTO’s entire Cabinet nominees unless otherwise – See what PETER KALUMA said





Sunday, July 28, 2024 – Cabinet Secretary nominees now have their fingers crossed ahead of vetting.

This is after MPs threatened to reject President William Ruto’s entire list unless otherwise.

In a statement, Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma revealed that they will reject the new cabinet if it does not reflect the face of Kenya.

According to Kaluma, people from all ethnic groups, regions, gender equality and persons living with disability should be included in the new cabinet.

He further stated that nominees of the new cabinet must be people with integrity.

"Parliament will reject the new Cabinet unless it is competent, has integrity, and it reflects the diversity of Kenya/ the face of Kenya, all regions, all ethnic groups, age groups, persons living with disability, gender balance. Article 232, Constitution of Kenya," Kaluma said.

Here is Ruto’s CS nominees and their ethnicity; -

1. Kithure Kindiki (Tharaka)

2. Soipan Tuya (Maasai)

3. Margaret Ndung'u (Kikuyu)

4. Andrew Karanja (Kikuyu)

5. Debra Barasa (Luhya)

6. Migosi Ogamba (Kisii)

7. Davies Chirchir (Kalenjin)

8. Eric Muriithi (Meru)

9. Alice Wahome (Kikuyu)

10. Aden Duale (Somali)

11. Kipchumba Murkomen (Kalenjin)

12. Rebecca Miano (Kamba)

13. Alfred Mutua (Kamba)

14. Hassan Joho (Swahili)

15. Wycliffe Oparanya (Luhya)

16. John Mbadi (Suba)

17. Opiyo Wandayi (Luo)

18. Stella Lang'at (Kalenjin)

19. Justin Muturi (Embu)

20. Salim Mvurya (Pokomo)

