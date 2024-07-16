Dismissed Cabinet Secretary AISHA JUMWA’s current lover unmasked - She loves them young, energetic and polished (PHOTOs).

Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - Renowned blogger Aoko Otieno has unmasked the man who is currently dating dismissed Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa.
According to Aoko, Jumwa is dating the National
Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) CEO, Roy Sasaka Telewa.
Aisha reportedly used her CS position to fix Roy at
NGAAF, which falls under the Ministry of Public Service, Youth And Gender Affairs.
Aisha Jumwa’s appetite for men younger than her is
well-known.
The immediate former CS got divorced from her husband
after he gave her an ultimatum to decide between her political career or their
marriage.
“I am not a wife to anyone, nor am I answerable to any man in this world.
"When I became an MCA of Takaungu, the man (her ex-husband) said he could not be married to a politician.
"I was asked to choose my
political career or to continue being his wife and I decided not to kill my
career,” she revealed some time back.
