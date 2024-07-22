DONALD TRUMP once donated money to KAMALA HARRIS' past campaign







Monday, July 22, 2024 - As Donald Trump gears up to challenge Kamala Harris for the presidency, it’s been revealed that he once supported her financially during her run for California Attorney General.

Trump donated $6,000 to Harris's campaign between 2011 and 2013, while his daughter Ivanka contributed an additional $2,000 in 2014. These financial records have resurfaced as Harris emerges as the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination following President Biden's decision to step aside.

This connection between the now-rivals first came to light in 2020, during Harris’s vice-presidential run with Biden, and was fact-checked at the time.





Trump explained his donations to both parties during his 2016 presidential campaign, stating, "I've given to Democrats. I've given to Hillary. I've given to everybody! Because that was my job. I gotta give to them. Because when I want something, I get it. When I call, they kiss my a**."

He openly admitted that these contributions were strategic moves to garner political favors. Some speculate that in Harris's case, it was his way to influence California's investigation into his now-defunct Trump University.

Regardless of his motives, Harris turned the tables in 2015 by donating Trump's funds to a nonprofit organization championing Central American civil rights.