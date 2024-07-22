DONALD TRUMP once donated money to KAMALA HARRIS' past campaign

Monday, July 22, 2024 - As Donald Trump gears up to challenge Kamala Harris for the presidency, it’s been revealed that he once supported her financially during her run for California Attorney General.
Trump donated $6,000 to Harris's campaign between 2011 and
2013, while his daughter Ivanka contributed an additional $2,000 in 2014. These
financial records have resurfaced as Harris emerges as the frontrunner for the
Democratic nomination following President Biden's decision to step aside.
This connection between the now-rivals first came to light in 2020, during Harris’s vice-presidential run with Biden, and was fact-checked at the time.
Trump explained his donations to both parties during his
2016 presidential campaign, stating, "I've given to Democrats. I've given
to Hillary. I've given to everybody! Because that was my job. I gotta give to
them. Because when I want something, I get it. When I call, they kiss my
a**."
He openly admitted that these contributions were strategic
moves to garner political favors. Some speculate that in Harris's case, it was
his way to influence California's investigation into his now-defunct Trump
University.
Regardless of his motives, Harris turned the tables in 2015
by donating Trump's funds to a nonprofit organization championing Central
American civil rights.
0 Comments