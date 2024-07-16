Double tragedy as former Nakuru OCPD, JOEL LANGAT, shoots dead his wife and turns the gun on himself.





Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - Police have launched investigations after former Nakuru OCPD, Joel Langat, shot dead his wife Sarah Chepkemoi, and later turned the gun on himself.

Langat, a licensed gun holder, shot his wife in the head and killed her on the spot.

Kuresoi South police commander, Jeremiah Leariwala, confirmed the tragic incident and said neighbours became concerned when they noticed that the couple’s compound had been locked throughout Monday, with their poultry left unattended and making noise.

The concerned neighbours went to the couple’s homestead and broke into the house, only to discover Chepkemoi’s lifeless body on a bed with a trail of blood leading to another room where Langat was found critically injured in the chest and bleeding.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.