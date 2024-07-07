Details emerge that RUTO is mad at Government Spokesman, ISAAC MWAURA, for issuing reckless statements and is headed for the sack.





Sunday, July 7, 2024 - Government spokesman Isaac Mwaura is reportedly in trouble over his loose tongue and is headed for the sack, following reckless statements that he has been issuing in public.

Word has it that his fate is already sealed and it is just a matter of time before President Ruto fires him.

Ruto is mad at Mwaura after he made some reckless statements about Gen Z protesters that almost caused diplomatic tensions after he accused Russia of funding the youthful protesters to destabilize the government.

Mwaura has gone mute after learning that he could be dismissed.

A few days ago, he begged for an interview on Citizen TV in the weekly show dubbed The Explainer hosted by Yvonne Okwara and cancelled it at the last minute.

This is how Daily Nation reported the developing story.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.