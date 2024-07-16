Controversial influencer, ANDREW TATE, banned from leaving Romania amid human trafficking case







Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - Controversial influencer, Andrew Tate has been banned from leaving Romania after a court of appeal overturned a ruling that allowed him to travel within the EU.

The Court of Appeals in Bucharest revealed on Tuesday that it has overturned a previous ruling that allowed the controversial internet personality free movement within the European Union while awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking. Pending the start of the trial, they are banned from leaving Romania.

It comes after Tate, 37, and his brother Tristan, 35, two weeks ago celebrated being given permission to leave the country for the first time in two years.

The former kickboxer took to X, formerly Twitter, on July 5 announcing the news and declared 'I AM FREE... THE SHAM CASE IS FALLING APART'.

Tate and his brother were charged in mid-2023 with r@pe, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to s3xually exploit women, which they deny.

Romanian prosecutors formally indicted Tate in June along with Tristan and two Romanian women in the same case.

All four were arrested in late December 2022 near Bucharest and have all denied the allegations made against them.

Two weeks ago, when the brothers received initial news that they were able to leave Romania, a spokesperson for the pair said: 'The Romanian courts have ruled in favour of Andrew and Tristan Tate, lifting restrictions on their travel within the European Union,' adding: 'This represents a significant victory and a major step forward in the ongoing case.'

'It reflects the significant progress the legal team have made in challenging the allegations brought against them.

Andrew and Tristan's lawyer, Eugene Vidineac said: 'We embrace and applaud the decision of the court today, I consider it a reflection of the exemplary behaviour and assistance of my clients.

'Andrew and Tristan are still determined to clear their name and reputation; however, they are grateful to the courts for placing this trust in them.

'For the brothers, who have faced limitations on their movement for nearly two years, this ruling is a welcome relief.

'It allows them to resume their lives with greater freedom and peace of mind.

'They are now able to travel freely throughout the EU to pursue professional opportunities without restriction.'

This 'relief' was short-lived, however, as the ruling was today overturned.

In Tate's bizarre video posted on July 5, he paced topless around parked supercars and said: 'For the first time in nearly three years, the judge has decided I can leave Romania.'

He also referred to the charges as a 'sham case' before referencing a platform that says it teaches the skill of money-making and protesting his innocence.

Tate and Tristan were initially arrested in December 2022 along with two Romanian women - model Georgiana Naghel and former cop Luana Radu - but were formerly indicted in June last year.

The two female suspects -dubbed 'Tate's Angels' also face extradition to the UK once their court proceedings in Romania come to an end.

The brothers have been accused of 10 allegations of r@pe and s3xual assault from three alleged victims in the UK.

The pair faced complaints from victims who claimed they were drugged and subjected to sexual acts between 2012 and 2015.

Romanian law states the trafficking of adults carries a lengthy prison sentence of up to a decade, as does rape.