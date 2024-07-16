You don't have sense. Don't allow me to set fire to you - Self-acclaimed Pastor blasts follower who accused him of bleaching (VIDEO)







Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - A self-acclaimed pastor has slammed a follower who told him that he's bleaching his skin.

The man was preaching on TikTok Live when a follower dropped the comment.

This angered the man and he told the follower that they don't have sense. He added that the follower has no respect for a "man of God".

"Do I look like someone who bleach? Are you OK? Do I look like a bleaching someone? You dont have sense?" he asked then raised his hands to show his knuckles as "proof" he's not bleaching.

"Be careful, mind your words. Don't allow me to set fire to you," he warned.

The man, who wore stud earrings and had a prominent tattoo on his arm, also called out followers who address him without respect.

He said followers should address him with deference as "Sir", "Daddy" or "Pastor Eddy".

A follower pointed out that he's a ‘’pastor'' yet he has a tattoo and he hit back at the follower.

"If I have tattoo, is that your problem? Is my tattoo your problem?" he asked.

"Is it a crime to have tattoo? In the United States, they don't talk about tattoo.

"I pierce my ear, I'm going to pierce here too," he said and pointed to his nose.

He continued: “So, what's your problem about my tattoo? Are you coming to church to serve my tattoo or you're coming to church to serve the living God? So mind your speech, please.”

Watch the video below.