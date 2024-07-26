A lady who went missing after being abducted by armed masked men suspected to be rogue state agents during protests found in Uganda - Warned to never set foot in Kenya.





Friday, July 26, 2024 - 24-year-old Shelmith Nyawira has been found dumped in Uganda after she was abducted during anti-government protests.

The victim says the only thing she remembers is being abducted by masked men with guns, who dumped her in Uganda and warned her that she should never set foot in Kenya.

Her last phone signal was traced at the Malaba border.

She was walked into a Catholic church where she sought refuge before being taken to a police station, where she reunited with her family.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.