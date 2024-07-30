At least 1 dead, 6 injured in mass shooting at Rochester, NY park







Monday, July 29, 2024 - At least one person is dead and another six people were injured when gunfire erupted inside a crowded Rochester park Sunday evening, July 28, according to police.

A victim in their 20s was killed while another person was left in life-threatening condition following the shooting at Maplewood Park around 6:20 p.m., Rochester police said.

Another five victims were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries in the upstate New York city, authorities said.

The park was full of people barbecuing and enjoying the summer weather when gunfire broke out, causing the crowd to flee in a chaotic and scary scene, a purported video of the shooting posted on social media shows.

More information about the victims and what led up to the shooting, including the number of suspects, was not immediately available.

“At this point, we don’t know how many people were shooting,” Rochester Police Captain Greg Bello said during the briefing that was posted online by Rochester First. “We are trying to work our way through that. We are trying to work our way through as many witnesses as we can.”

Police officials later confirmed that they were searching for more than one shooter but the exact number of gunmen was still unknown.

“We are looking for more than one person. I can’t clarify or quantify if they were part of this gathering or if they came from the outside,” Rochester Police Chief David Smith told reporters at a second press briefing.

The identity of the deceased victim was not immediately released, as authorities worked to notify family members.

Investigators were combing over the crime scene late Sunday night and probing ballistic evidence on the large field.

Bello urged park-goers to send any videos and tips connected to the shooting to police.

“Anything on who decided to — on a Sunday afternoon where everybody’s out barbequing, having a good time — decided to pull out a gun for whatever reason whether there’s a dispute going, short term, long term, whatever it was,” Bello said. “Somebody that pulled out a gun, obviously that’s incredibly unacceptable in our society.”

Police were still looking for the suspects late Sunday night.

“To the folks who did this, I will be seeing you,” Smith warned.

Watch a video from the scene below.

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple people, including possibly children, have been shot in a mass shooting at Maplewood Park, Rochester, NY.



📌#Rochester | #NewYork



Hundreds were gathered for an event when dozens of shots rang out, causing panic. Police and emergency crews are on the scene.… pic.twitter.com/SJQ3cxEEpc — J Wise (@JWiseKingRa) July 29, 2024