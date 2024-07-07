BIDEN interviewer says White House fed her questions and the U.S President still made gaffes

Sunday, July 07, 2024 - President Joe Biden made several perplexing statements during a recent radio interview, raising additional concerns among Democrats.
These concerns are heightened because the interviewer
disclosed that Biden had received the questions in advance.
Andrea Lawful-Sanders, the host of "The Source" on
WURD, appeared on CNN Saturday morning following her interview with Biden
earlier in the weekend. The interview has gone viral due to Biden's jumbled
responses. Lawful Sanders' remarks have only intensified the scrutiny
surrounding the president's performance.
In the interview, Biden mixed up his words multiple times,
including a moment where he mistakenly referred to himself as the "first
Black woman to serve with a Black president." This gaffe is particularly
concerning for Democrats who are still recovering from his poor debate
performance last week.
Lawful-Sanders noted that she found the situation especially
troubling since the White House had provided her with questions to ask Biden,
yet he still struggled with his responses.
The New York Post reported a discrepancy, with a Biden
campaign spokesperson claiming that while they provided talking points, they
did not supply the exact questions, leading to a "she said, they
said" scenario.
Biden's recent slip-ups have added to the growing chorus of
concerns about his competency. Figures ranging from former Congressman Tim Ryan
to renowned journalist Carl Bernstein have expressed alarm over Biden's mental
acuity, highlighting the increasing scrutiny the president faces.
