Wednesday, July 03, 2024 - A man called Suleiman Adeiza has advised ‘responsible women’ who plan on changing their names after marriage, to make sure their husbands deserve it.

“Dear beautiful and responsible women out there. Before changing your surname to your husband's name after marriage, check well to know if he deserves it. Goat get sense pass some of my gender,” the wedding MC wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday, July 3.