If you want to marry another wife, do it when your kids with your first wife are still young - Indian widow of African man advises men







Wednesday, July 03, 2024 - Shirin Anthony, an Indian woman who was married to an African man, has advised men who have the intention of marrying more than one wife to do so when their children with the first wife are still young.

“My brother look if u wan marry another wife? Do it when ur kids with ur first wife are still young, e get why,” the 36-year-old Christian Indian wrote on Tuesday.

"If to say ur child don grow finish n u marry another wife, my dear ur sons and daughters wont respect u. So better marry when they are young n spend time with ur kids to build strong relationship so that their mother wont cry to them saying papa na bad person

“If u marry more than one wife make sure u explain to ur kids why so they don't hate u based on what mama told them.”

See her posts below