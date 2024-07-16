Argentina squad under fire for singing racist chant which claims French players 'are all from Angola' and“their mother is Nigerian and that they 'f*** transgender people' (VIDEO)

Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - The Argentina national team is under fire for singing racist chants about French footballers while celebrating their Copa America win.
Argentina defeated Colombia 1-0 at Hard Rock Stadium to
retain their Copa America crown on Sunday night, July 14.
Before Argentina won that trophy, Argentine fans were filmed
singing about how France's players were 'all from Angola,' and how 'they
f*** transvestites like f***ing Mbappe' (an apparent reference to the
star's previously reported romance with transgender model Ines Rau).
After the match, Chelsea midfielder Enzo
Fernandez posted a video of himself and his Argentine teammate celebrating
and singing the racist chants on the team bus in the wake of their Copa América
victory.
The offensive and racist chant mocked the African origins of
black players within the French squad, including captain Kylian
Mbappé.
The vulgar chant includes lyrics such as: “They play
for France but come from Angola” and “Their mother is
Nigerian, their father is Cambodian but on their passport: France.”
Fans on X slammed Argentina for singing the song.
'Argentinians are disgusting,' one wrote.
'Useless footballer. Useless human being,' one said of
Fernandez.
'Somebody tell me this is a joke,' another said.
Watch the video below.
Argentina squad under fire for singing racist chant which claims French players 'are all from Angola' and“their mother is Nigerian and that they 'f*** transgender people' pic.twitter.com/JAHZWaJ5Hu— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 16, 2024
0 Comments