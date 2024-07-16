DONALD TRUMP first public appearance with bandaged ear after assassination attempt





Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - Donald Trump was met with a rapture of applause as he walked into the Republican National Committee Convention on Monday night, July 15, just days after surviving an assassination attempt.

The former US President was flanked by security and wore a bandage on his right ear.

It marked his first public appearance since the terrifying attack.

Trump took a bullet to his ear on Saturday night, July 13, when a lone would-be assassin fired eight shots at him from an AR-15-style rifle as he addressed to supporters in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Just two days later, he was met with a standing ovation as he entered the Fiserv Forum for day one of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Lee Greenwood gave a live performance of his signature song, God Bless the USA, as Trump walked in waving to chants of "fight, fight, fight" from the crowd.

The former president, who was formally named the Republican presidential nominee just hours earlier, made his way to his seat, where he was greeted by his sons, Don Jr. and Eric, and daughter Tiffany. He was also met by his new vice-presidential pick Ohio Senator JD Vance, and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

The announcement of Vance as Trump's VP pick was announced the same day by the former president on Truth Social.

"They wanted tonight to be his funeral,'" Angie Wong, a delegate from Florida told the crowd as the song began to fade away. "Instead, they got the Super Bowl of politics with a nomination and a VP pick."

Trump did not speak on Monday night. He is, however, set to take the podium as planned on Thursday. July 18, despite the threat to his life just days earlier.