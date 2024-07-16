KYLIAN MBAPPE unveiled in front of 80,000 Real Madrid fans at Santiago Bernabeu after sealing his move from PSG (PHOTOs/ VIDEO)







Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - French superstar, Kylian Mbappe has been officially unveiled as Real Madrid after sealing his move from PSG.

The 25-year-old winger was presented to cheering 80, 000 Real Madrid fans at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday morning, July 16.

Mbappe walked into the stadium sporting the iconic number 9 jersey that famously has been worn by legends of the club such as Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo de Lima, Javier Saviola, and Roberto Soldado.

Speaking in Spanish at his unveiling, Mbappe said: 'My family are so happy. I can see my mum crying. It's an incredible day for me. I've dreamed about this day since I was a kid. Being here today means a lot to me.'

'Now I have another dream - and that's the dream of living up to this club's history and Madridistas' expectations. I can promise that I will give my all for the club and this badge.

'I'd also like a send a message to all the kids here today. I was once like you. If you have the passion, you'll achieve your dreams.

'I'm very excited and emotional. The fact that I'm talking so much means that it's very important for me to be here today. This is the club of my dreams and the biggest club in the history of world football.'

He then counted to three and urged the fans to chant 'Hala Madrid!'

Mbappe spent seven years in the French capital, where he won seven Ligue 1 titles but failed to win the Champions League.

He agreed to take a major pay cut after signing a five-year contract at Real Madrid, and is due to receive £12.8million net a season at Madrid, down from the £21.4m net he earned in Paris.

Watch the video below