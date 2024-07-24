African LADY shares a video of a woman cursing her out in London after she refused to give her money (VIDEO)

Wednesday, July 24, 2024 – An African woman has taken to TikTok to share a video of a woman cursing her out in Tottenham, London, after she refused to give her money.
According to the lady, the said woman approached her and
asked for some money, but after she told her she didn’t have any, she started
talking about immigrants coming to the UK and taking jobs.
Watch the video below
African LADY shares a video of a woman cursing her out in London after she refused to give her money pic.twitter.com/uaYuHABj8q— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 24, 2024
0 Comments