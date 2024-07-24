Woman beats husband to death over his salary







Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - In a shocking development, a woman identified as Memory Choga, 41, has been detained for allegedly killing her husband, Douglas Jeche, 45, a teacher at Jeche Primary School in Sadza, Mashonaland East, Zimbabwe.

According to The Herald, the incident unfolded when Douglas transferred his salary from his bank account to his bank wallet without informing Memory. When she discovered the funds were unavailable, she became enraged.

A neighbour reported, “She was furious when she realized the money wasn’t in the bank.”

Upon returning home without the money, Memory's anger intensified. She allegedly attacked Douglas with a log, inflicting severe injuries across his body. A witness described the assault as “indiscriminate and relentless.” Douglas later died from his injuries.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest, stating, “On July 19, 2024, Memory Choga was apprehended in connection with the murder of her husband at Jeche Primary School in Sadza. The victim sustained multiple wounds from an assault with a log following a dispute over the transfer of his salary into his EcoCash account. He succumbed to the injuries.”

Memory Choga remains in police custody as investigations continue into the murd3r of her husband, Douglas Jeche. Authorities are still gathering details about the incident that led to Jeche’s death.

Commissioner Paul Nyathi assured the public, “Justice will take its course,” as the legal process unfolds. The community is mourning the loss of Douglas Jeche, a well-regarded teacher, and struggling to come to terms with the tragic circumstances surrounding his death.