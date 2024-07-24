Woman beats husband to death over his salary

Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - In a shocking development, a woman identified as Memory Choga, 41, has been detained for allegedly killing her husband, Douglas Jeche, 45, a teacher at Jeche Primary School in Sadza, Mashonaland East, Zimbabwe.
According to The Herald, the incident unfolded when Douglas
transferred his salary from his bank account to his bank wallet without
informing Memory. When she discovered the funds were unavailable, she became
enraged.
A neighbour reported, “She was furious when she realized the
money wasn’t in the bank.”
Upon returning home without the money, Memory's anger
intensified. She allegedly attacked Douglas with a log, inflicting severe
injuries across his body. A witness described the assault as “indiscriminate
and relentless.” Douglas later died from his injuries.
National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi
confirmed the arrest, stating, “On July 19, 2024, Memory Choga was apprehended
in connection with the murder of her husband at Jeche Primary School in Sadza.
The victim sustained multiple wounds from an assault with a log following a
dispute over the transfer of his salary into his EcoCash account. He succumbed
to the injuries.”
Memory Choga remains in police custody as investigations
continue into the murd3r of her husband, Douglas Jeche. Authorities are still
gathering details about the incident that led to Jeche’s death.
Commissioner Paul Nyathi assured the public, “Justice will
take its course,” as the legal process unfolds. The community is mourning the
loss of Douglas Jeche, a well-regarded teacher, and struggling to come to terms
with the tragic circumstances surrounding his death.
