4 Ghanaian relatives, who were sent to Norway to bring back the corpse of a dead 'paralympic coach' home, run away after landing in the country

Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - The National Paralympic Committee in Ghana has disclosed that four family members who were sent to retrieve the body of the coach of the 'Paralympic team' that absconded in Norway, have also gone missing after their arrival.
The NPC and Ghana's Sports Ministry were hit with a visa
scandal on Saturday, July 21, 2024, after it emerged that 11 people fled after
arriving in Oslo for the Fjordkraft Bergen City Marathon. The para-athletes,
who have been identified as fake, failed to take part in the competition and
ran away to other Schengen nations.
According to Ghanian Media, one person has been arrested
while the coach of the team George Gyamfi Gyasi collapsed and died subsequently
in Norway.
According to the president of the National Paralympic
Committee, Mr Samson Deen, four relatives of the coach who were sent to bring
back his corpse have also absconded.
“If you look at the first application, it was six or seven
people they applied for initially. They were denied visas, they got the letters
they wanted subsequently forged, but upon arrival, they absconded, and one
died,” he told Asaase Radio, as quoted by Pulse Ghana.
“They subsequently wrote to the Norwegian embassy again and
requested to send the families of the one who died. The people went, they
couldn’t bring the corpse. The four also absconded, these guys are known.
They’ve been identified.”
Mr Deen also disclosed that the 'fake team' forged documents
to secure their visas for the competition.
Angry Ghanaian citizens have called for an investigation
into how they used the office of the NPC and the sports ministry to travel.
“They forged my signature on the letter and applied for
visas for some people who have no affiliation with the Ghana Paralympic
Team," he said.
“For this matter, the two remaining individuals have been
suspended from anything that has to do with Paralympic Sports in the
country.”
0 Comments