“A Tattoo is a sign of mental disorder and a nose piercing is sign of absence of father”- Man says







Thursday, July 18, 2024 - A man has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that having a “tattoo is a sign of mental disorder.”

In a video making the rounds on social media, the man also opined that a nose piercing is "sign of absence of a father.”

In his words

‘A tattoo is a sign of mental disorder, yes I said it, come and arrest me. I am going to explain but before I explain let me drop another one. Anybody you see with a nose ring, it means that their father is missing in their life or their mother is missing in their life from childhood or that they are fighting with their parents. Any ring around the nose.

Anyone wearing an extra earring is a sign of insecurity.’

