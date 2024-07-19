Parents show their dancing skills after their children’s school principal reportedly announced ‘no fees’ for any child whose parent gave the best performance (VIDEO)



Thursday, July 18, 2024 - A video of parents engaging in a dancing competition at their children's school has made the rounds on social media.

According to reports, the school principal had announced no fees for a term to any child whose parent gave the best performance.

The mothers who were in attendance, gave a show as they danced to win the prize.

