Drop this Road Maintenance Levy increase for your own good or else you will have Gen Zs to contend with – WAMUCHOMBA warns RUTO

Wednesday, July 3, 2024 - Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba has advised President William Ruto's administration to reconsider its proposal to increase the Road Maintenance Levy.
Ruto’s government had proposed
raising the levy from Ksh18 per litre of fuel to Ksh25 after public opposition
led to the dropping of the motor vehicle tax included in the now-defunct
Finance Bill 2024.
However, Wamuchomba called on
the government to halt this exercise, stating that the current political
climate in the country, led by the Gen Z revolution, could not endure the
imposition of another bill.
"In the spirit of
concessions, the process of public participation to amend section 3 of the Road
Maintenance Levy Fund Act to increase fuel Levies on petroleum Fuels as
advertised by the Kenya Roads Board under The Ministry of Roads and Transport
should be halted," she stated.
"The public mood is not
right to propose any increase of fuel levies. We must listen to what Kenyans
are saying now."
"The executive seems to be
blatantly adamant about the pressing economic issues that are affecting
people’s livelihoods. In such a crisis, we must be deliberate in looking for
peace not adding to the jitters," she added.
Road Maintenance Levy is a
charge imposed on all petroleum fuels imported to Kenya for home use.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
