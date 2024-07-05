A 7-year-old boy who was abducted at a church in Kawangware rescued and the suspect arrested after days of pursuit by detectives (PHOTO).





Friday, July 5, 2024 - After days of pursuit, detectives based at DCI Dagoretti successfully rescued a 7-year-old boy and arrested the culprit behind his abduction that took place on June 30, 2024, in Kawangware.

On the fateful day, the victim was abducted within the precincts of his father’s church, the Apostolic Pentecostal Church in the Congo area of Kawangware to the agony of the clergyman's family.

After days of relentless pursuit, the boy was found in the Ruku area of Wangige, and the suspect, Juston Musundu, 33, arrested in possession of different SIM cards and mobile handsets used by him to cover his trails.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.