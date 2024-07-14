Indian billionaire’s son, ANANT AMBANI, marks his wedding by gifting his friends limited edition Rose Gold Audemars Piguet watches worth $200k each (VIDEO)







Sunday, July 14, 2024 - Indian billionaire’s son, Anant Ambani marked his wedding by gifting his friends limited edition Rose Gold Audemars Piguet watches worth $200k each

Ambani, 29, the son of India’s richest man, tied the knot with Radhika Merchant, the daughter of wealthy pharmaceutical tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant on Friday, July 12, in a $600m lavish, star-studded wedding.

During the ceremony, the billionaire son gave his friends limited edition rose Audemars Piguet watches worth $200k each to celebrate his union.





His father, Mukesh Ambani is listed by Forbes as the world’s ninth richest man with $123 billion worth.

