Sabotage as Kikuyu Council of Elders now warns their MPs against passing the Finance Bill 2024 to ‘teach’ RUTO a lesson – Is GACHAGUA behind this?





Tuesday, June 4, 2024 – The Kikuyu Council of Elders joined the debate on the contentious Finance Bill 2024 at the time their political kingpin Rigathi Gachagua appears to be reading from a different script from his boss, President William Ruto.

Speaking in Kiambu, the elders, led by the council's chairman Wachira Kiago, asked leaders from Mt. Kenya not to pass the Finance Bill 2024 in Parliament, ostensibly to ‘punish’ Ruto.

"The experts in the economy have explained the Finance Bill and let all Members of Parliament review the bill before passing it, especially our very own whom we advise," Kiago said.

According to the elders, the Finance Bill will burden Kenyans who are struggling with the tough economy.

"Don't pass a bill that will burden Kenyans. They are already struggling with the economy.

"The people who voted you in expect their issues solved and not to be burdened," he stated.

He said the people are watching closely for the MPs who will vote for the bill and later accuse Kenyans of not reading the bill.

"We do want blames that we did not read the bill like last year.

"We have asked our people to watch those MPs who will vote for the bill. We will not accept," he added.

At the same time, the elders rallied their support for Gachagua on the one-man-one-vote-one shilling, terming leaders from the region opposing the agenda as enemies and traitors of the tribe, interested in furthering their political agenda.

