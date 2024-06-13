Tennis star RORY McILROY calls off divorce from wife of seven years ERICA STOLL in shocking U-turn







Thursday, June 13, 2024 - Golf superstar Rory McIlroy has called off his divorce from wife of seven years Erica Stoll in a shocking U-turn.

The Irishman's attorney, Thomas Sasser filed a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal on his behalf on Tuesday afternoon, June 11 in Palm Beach County Courthouse.

Court officials responded by closing out the case which means McIlroy, 35, will have to start from scratch if he does decide he wants a divorce.

The move comes less than a month after Erica, 36, was served papers at the couple's marital home in Jupiter, Florida, informing her that McIlroy wanted out of their marriage.

The May 13 petition gave Erica, the mother of McIlroy's three-year-old daughter Poppy, 20 days to file a counterclaim or risk having the court grant the divorce by default.

However, the blonde beauty reportedly failed to lodge any response or even register an attorney by the June 2 deadline.

On Tuesday, Sasser's note was submitted to the court at 3:21pm, signed earlier in the day by McIlroy.

'Petitioner Rory D. McIlroy, by and through the undersigned counsel, hereby voluntarily dismisses, without prejudice, the above styled matter,' it said.

Once a court receives a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal, it considers the divorce case over and closes the file.

Clerks have officially designated the divorce as 'disposed other.'

The couple share a three-year-old daughter Poppy, who was born in 2020.