You are letting RUTO down – NICK SALAT now tells GACHAGUA amid infighting among UDA leaders

This was revealed by former KANU
Secretary General Nick Salat, who asked UDA leaders to stop wrangling and help
Ruto achieve his agenda.
In a statement, Salat accused
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and other UDA leaders of engaging in
political squabbles at the expense of development.
According to Salat, the current
political spat is taking away gains Ruto made during his historic State visit
to the US.
“Our agenda as leaders is to
talk about goodies Ruto brought from the US. His state visit was good for the
nation,” Salat stated.
“Let us not water down Ruto’s
successes because his unique style of leadership has changed many lives.”
At the same time, Salat
castigated Gachagua for letting Ruto down by engaging in unnecessary squabbles
instead of helping the president.
“The President has good
leadership and development agenda but his disciples are not delivering and that
should change,” he stated.
He warned UDA that if they don’t
stop the squabbles, Raila Odinga’s Azimio will take advantage and attack them.
