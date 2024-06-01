You are letting RUTO down – NICK SALAT now tells GACHAGUA amid infighting among UDA leaders









Saturday, June 1, 2024 – The infighting within the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is causing more harm than good to President William Ruto.

This was revealed by former KANU Secretary General Nick Salat, who asked UDA leaders to stop wrangling and help Ruto achieve his agenda.

In a statement, Salat accused Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and other UDA leaders of engaging in political squabbles at the expense of development.

According to Salat, the current political spat is taking away gains Ruto made during his historic State visit to the US.

“Our agenda as leaders is to talk about goodies Ruto brought from the US. His state visit was good for the nation,” Salat stated.

“Let us not water down Ruto’s successes because his unique style of leadership has changed many lives.”

At the same time, Salat castigated Gachagua for letting Ruto down by engaging in unnecessary squabbles instead of helping the president.

“The President has good leadership and development agenda but his disciples are not delivering and that should change,” he stated.

He warned UDA that if they don’t stop the squabbles, Raila Odinga’s Azimio will take advantage and attack them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST