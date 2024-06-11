You are a big liar! RUTO now tells UHURU after he claimed that State House has denied him an office, money, vehicles and was frustrating and intimidating his staff









Tuesday, June 11, 2024 – President William Ruto has responded to former President Uhuru Kenyatta that his government has denied him his funds and was frustrating his staff.

Addressing the press yesterday, Uhuru, through his Director of Communication Kanze Dena, accused Ruto’s government of withholding the former president’s budget, denying him an office, cars and refusing to renew the contracts of his staff all of which he is entitled to as retired president.

However, in a quick rejoinder, Ruto, through government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura, refuted the claims, insisting that Uhuru continues to enjoy his benefits as a retired president that he is entitled to.

In the statement, the government clarified that Uhuru’s office has been allocated 14 vehicles which were maintained and fueled by the state.

Further, the spokesperson rubbished claims that Uhuru’s fuel cards were blocked, stating that the vehicles are fueled through the State House Master Cards with records showing that several vehicles were fueled as recently as May 15, 2024.

The vehicles, according to Mwaura are also routinely maintained and serviced at State House with the most recent services having been offered on April 5, May 7, May 8, and May 15, 2024.

Mwaura further clarified that the vehicles Uhuru was using were not as old as earlier alleged and were purchased in the years between 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Additionally, it was reported that Uhuru's office had made a request asking the national government for 4 new vehicles whose cost is KSh140 million.

On the issue of salaries, the government noted that two employees, Kanze Dena (Director of Communications) and George Kariuki from Uhuru's Office were not listed as public servants hence, they are not entitled to be on the government payroll.

On the office matter, the government maintained that Uhuru had declined to occupy the space provided to him in Nyari, Nairobi County which was previously occupied by Former President Mwai Kibaki.

Additionally, the government maintained that it was paying Uhuru and his staffers salaries on time.

