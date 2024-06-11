Rogue government officials receive Ksh 2 Million not to demolish Jannah Villas which are built on a riparian land as poor city residents continue being rendered homeless (PHOTOs).









Tuesday, June 11, 2024 - Kileleshwa Ward Member of County Assembly, Robert Alai, has accused rogue government officials from the County Commissioner’s office of receiving Ksh 2 Million from the owners of Jannah villas so as not to demolish the property worth millions of shillings.

The rental property situated in Eastleigh Section 3 is built on a riverbank.

The villas were supposed to be demolished following the government directive that all structures built on riparian land in the city should be brought down.

However, the owners bribed the team from the County Commissioner’s office.

Taking to his X account, Alai wondered whether the law applies equally to all or some people are special.

Check out his tweet.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.