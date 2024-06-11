RUTO ‘forces’ the sick Haiti PM GARRY CORNILLE to form new govt in a hurry as he readies to deploy Kenyan troops in 2 weeks

This
follows President William Ruto's announcement that he will deploy Kenyan
troops to the troubled Caribbean nation in two weeks.
Conille,
who is holding the position in an interim capacity, was rushed to the hospital
on Saturday after suffering an asthma attack.
Speaking
in a video on Sunday, the PM noted that he was feeling fine and was determined
to restore peace in the Caribbean country so that its citizens can access
health services.
"The
whole time I was at the hospital, I was thinking of something: People who need
to go to the general hospital can’t get there (due to widespread violence).
People who need health care can’t afford it," he stated.
“I
hope that by early next week, we can have a government in place. I am doing
everything we can so we can get out of this crisis.”
This
comes as reports indicated that three police officers were killed on
Sunday as gang violence continues to afflict the country, especially its
capital, Port-au-Prince.
Synopha,
a police union in Haiti, further noted that one police officer is still missing
while over 60 per cent of hospitals were shut down due to the violence.
